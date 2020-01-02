The Witcher’s “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” Gets a Perfect Remix

If you’ve had “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” stuck in your head since watching Netflix‘s The Witcher, there’s a new remix of the song to check out that you might even find catchier than the original. A Twitter user and music producer who goes by kyle_reclaim shared a remixed version of The Witcher’s hit song that was noticed by the official Twitter account for the show and then by thousands more people. It’s now available on SoundCloud for anyone who wants to hear the full song.

A preview of the “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” remix can be seen below after the songwriter first revealed the project. After hearing how much everyone enjoyed the original song from the show, the musician put their own spin on the hit.

Netflix noticed it along with many others and said that the remix received the bard’s stamp of approval.

A bard knows talent when they see it, and this, sir, this is certainly it. https://t.co/w4ZfkscSqw — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 31, 2019

After hearing part of the song, people of course wanted more. The twitter user heard the requests for a full version of the song and made good on the promise to finish the project. They returned to Twitter the same day to share the full song which can be heard below.

Joey Batey, the actor who played the bard Jaskier in The Witcher and sang the song in the show, said himself recently that he had the original version of the song stuck in his head for months after hearing it for the first time. Perhaps after these remixes get noticed by the actor he’ll be able to at least have different versions of the song stuck in his head.

“I’ve had that for eight months,” Batey told ComicBook.com during an interview about his role in The Witcher and his songs. “It’s been stuck in my head since the first time I heard it. I’ve gone to bed humming it. I wake up the next morning humming it. You do not know the hell that I’ve gone through.”

The first season of The Witcher is now on Netflix in full. You can find our review of it here, and if you’re having trouble keeping up with the story, we can help you out with that here.