Netflix’s The Witcher Trailer Reveals First Look at Dandelion

The new trailer for The Witcher revealed a variety of things for fans to digest, including plenty of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer. That said there was another fan-favorite character that made his debut in the trailer, but if you blink you might miss it. Luckily we’ve got you covered, and you can see the moment where the lovable bard Dandelion makes his Witcher Netflix series debut below. As showrunner Lauren Hissrich previously revealed to us, Dandelion is going by his original name Jaskier, but despite the change in name, his look is unmistakable, especially that lute, and we got to see a quick glimpse of him in the trailer.

Early on in the trailer, we see an individual walking alongside Geralt, who is on his horse Roach. They are traveling towards a destination unknown, and while he doesn’t turn around you can clearly see Jaskier’s trademark lute hanging on his shoulder and the unmistakable purple and blue outfit he wears in the games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This scene makes a lot of sense from a story standpoint as well, as in several of the stories in The Last Wish have Geralt and Dandelion traveling together on various adventures, and half the fun is watching their contrasting personalities at work.

We can’t wait to see more from Jaskier and Geralt in the show, and here’s hoping we get to hear some of their conversations in a future trailer. You can check out the image above.

You can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher hits Netflix on December 20th. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!