Netflix Releases First Trailer for The Witcher

Netflix dazzled fans with the first official images from their much-anticipated adaptation of The Witcher yesterday, which is drawn both from the original novels by Andrzej Sapkowski and CD Projekt Red’s hit games. Now they’ve done one better and released the first official trailer for the series, and we can’t wait to see more. The new footage gives us our first glimpses of Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) in action, and you can check out all the new footage in the trailer above.

The series kicked off in Blood of Elves and then continued with 7 more books, though some of them take place in the past before Blood of Elves. If you want the earliest story, you’ll need to check out The Last Wish, though the series will also draw a bit from the hit games as well, including The Witcher: Wild Hunt, which revolved around Ciri, someone Geralt trained and became like a daughter to him.

You can find the official description for Netflix‘s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Geralt), Freya Allan (Ciri), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Maciej Musial (Sir Lazlo), Anna Shaffer (Triss), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Millie Brady (Princess Renfri), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), and Tom Canton (Filavandrel).

The Witcher currently has no release date.