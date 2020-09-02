Netflix Releases The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes

✖

Following hot on the heels of the release of the special documentary special Making The Witcher, Netflix has released a whole season of making-of episodes titled The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes. There's an episode for each episode of the first season, guided by series creator Lauren S. Hissrich, that each conclude in under 10 minutes or so.

In general, Netflix seems to be going all out for the series after the massive response following the release of the first season. There's the aforementioned documentary special, today's making-of series, an anime movie, and a prequel spinoff series all announced or released. That's in addition to the already-in-production Season 2!

Go behind all 8 chapters of @WitcherNetflix. The Witcher: A Look Inside The Episodes is now streaming on Netflix. Episode 1 – The End’s Beginning pic.twitter.com/6CRSc0N9uk — NX (@NXOnNetflix) September 2, 2020

Want to dive deeper into The Continent? I'd love to be your personal guide. ❤️⚔️🐺 The Witcher: A Look Inside The Episodes is streaming now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/0q5j4bx5la — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) September 2, 2020

Here's how Netflix officially describes The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes:

"With series creator Lauren S. Hissrich as your guide, take an in-depth journey into the stories and themes powering the first season of 'The Witcher.'"

The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, the recently released documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is also, also available to stream on the platform now. Given that production has only just resumed, there is no telling when Season 2 might actually launch.

Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

Have you had a chance to watch Netflix's The Witcher? Are you into this sort of behind-the-scenes content from Netflix? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.