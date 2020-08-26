Netflix's The Witcher Releases Behind-the-Scenes Special

Surprise! Netflix today released Making The Witcher, a 32-minute behind-the-scenes special looking at how the series came together on the streaming platform. As expected, it features interviews with the likes of showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, Geralt of Rivia himself Henry Cavill, and more. If the behind-the-scenes podcast series left you wanting more, this is definitely for you.

Notably, production has recently resumed on Season 2 of the popular Netflix series. Cavill even shared a look at his new wig setup, and other crew members have been showing off the newly implemented coronavirus prevention measures to ensure social distancing and the like wherever possible. It's unclear when the new season might drop, so the special will have to do for now.

Feast your eyes on the story behind the Continent. Watch Making The Witcher, now on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/80sVbYzigG — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) August 26, 2020

Here's how Netflix officially describes the new documentary special:

"Journey into the extraordinary world of 'The Witcher' -- from casting the roles to Jaskier's catchy song -- in this behind-the-scenes look at the series."

Making The Witcher is now available to stream on Netflix. The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is also available to stream on the platform now. Given that production has only just resumed, there is no telling when Season 2 might actually launch. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

Have you had a chance to watch Netflix's The Witcher? Would you want more of these sorts of behind-the-scenes specials? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.