The Witcher EP on Why the Author Decided to Try Another Series

The first season of Netflix’s The Witcher is out and available on the streaming platform, and while it’s hard to argue that it has been anything but a popular hit, especially among fans, that wasn’t always guaranteed. In fact, there was a Polish adaptation years and years ago that was… not received particularly well. So, why did author Andrzej Sapkowski agree to another adaptation at all? According to executive producer Tomek Bagiński, the answer is pretty simple, actually.

“The first time I started to talk with Andre about the first film adaptation, not the TV show, it was I think 2010, and of course he was hesitant at first because he had some bad memories from the old Polish adaptation,” Bagiński said in an interview ComicBook.com conducted prior to the first season’s release. “But we got together, we started to talk about this, we started to share ideas and he decided that hell, where’s the risk? There’s not much risk, because actual probability that it may happen is very, very low. So why not risk? He has nothing to lose. So we started to work on it, and he was very open. He’s the kind of guy who actually believes in creators.”

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.