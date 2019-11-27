The Witcher Producer Teases Possible Animated Series

By this point, most folks should be aware of the fact that there’s an upcoming adaptation of The Witcher novels (distinct and separate from the video games by CD Projekt Red) heading to Netflix. It even stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) as the eponymous witcher, Geralt of Rivia. But it sounds like there is, perhaps, something more coming. Could an animated version of The Witcher also be in the works?

In a recent interview, Netflix’s The Witcher executive producer Tomek Bagiński was asked about whether he’d like to see an animated version of The Witcher, and while he certainly didn’t come right out and confirm anything, his answer appears to be a little cagey.

“I don’t want to give away too much here, but who knows if we won’t see The Witcher in this style,” Bagiński states in an interview with IGN Poland, as translated by Witcher fansite Redanian Intelligence. “However these are things I would rather not talk about too much for now.”

If you’re not familiar with Bagiński, he’s been involved with several Witcher cinematics for the CD Projekt Red video game series, so it’s not shocking that he’d be asked about this sort of thing. What is strange is that he didn’t entirely deflect or just say he’d be interested. Instead, we got… well, something of a tease.

Here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming series on its press site:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release its eight-episode first season on the streaming service on December 20th. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming adaptation right here.