The Witcher 3 Music Makes the Show’s Butcher of Blaviken Fight Scene Even Better

As you’re probably aware by now, Netflix’s The Witcher largely adapts material included in the first two collections of Witcher short stories by author Andrzej Sapkowski. In fact, several episodes adapt these stories extremely faithfully, including the very first one, which is an adaptation of “The Lesser Evil” from The Last Wish. That includes a pretty epic fight sequence, and while the show handles it deftly, one fan’s edit with music from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the video game from CD Projekt Red, makes it even better.

More specifically, the fan edit deftly weaves together two different songs from the video game’s soundtrack — “Steel for Humans” and “Merchants of Novigrad” — to make the entire encounter from Netflix’s The Witcher seem like it’s taking place within the video game itself. If you’re not familiar with the songs, it’s basically “walking around” music and “fighting” music, and the edit swaps between the two at the appropriate moment.

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.