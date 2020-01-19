The Witcher’s Jaskier Loves Getting Henry Cavill to Break

Netflix’s The Witcher is certainly no comedy, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t funny from time to time. But even that tends to be a dark, wry sort of humor, and usually comes out of the mouth of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) when called for. Which is all to say, there’s not much opportunity to see Cavill as Geralt chuckle and chortle, but according to an interview ComicBook.com conducted with Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier, plenty of that happened on set regardless.

Relatively minor spoilers for the first season of Netflix’s The Witcher follow. You’ve been warned.

“Within the first couple of minutes of meeting him, we were in fits of giggles,” Batey says. “I don’t want to dispel any of the magic of Henry Cavill, but he’s a total goofball and I publicly love him. We make each other laugh, we have a very similar sense of humor quite a lot of the time.”

“I’d love to see the blooper reel of this show one day, because we’re constantly making each other laugh, which is difficult, because obviously Henry’s playing a very gruff character that’s not supposed to smile very much,” Batey adds. “And so, when he breaks, that’s my favorite thing. If I can get Henry to laugh unintentionally, I have won. Still, filming every scene with Henry was a joy.”

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.