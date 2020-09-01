Netflix Adds New Profile Icon for The Witcher's Jaskier

In case you missed it, Netflix sometimes adds various profile icons for its shows and the like that users can then select as the image for, well, their profile. Prior to today, Netflix had several different options for The Witcher series available, including the main cast of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer in addition to other, more minor icons. But there was one particularly noteworthy person missing: everyone's favorite bard Jaskier. Today, however, that omission has been resolved.

You can check out the back and forth that ultimately ended up with Jaskier being added, and the new profile icon itself, below:

It has been brought to my attention that not only do a horse and a hideous kikimora have a @Netflix icon before a certain someone, but there are TWO varieties of swords... Care to comment @NXonNetflix? — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) August 28, 2020

Still nothing? Will be checking in daily now for a Jaskier icon, thanks in advance @NXonNetflix hope you're doing well. (@netflix don't think you're innocent in all of this) pic.twitter.com/vFI4c32fzu — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) August 31, 2020

Hey @NXonNetflix. You look great, not quite as handsome as the bard, but alas. Any news to share today? Or I could start singing if that's the route you'd like to pursue... — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 1, 2020

ughhhh fine, here. just PLEASE don't start singing… pic.twitter.com/A4VMXmzjbU — NX (@NXOnNetflix) September 1, 2020

Making The Witcher, a documentary special all about, well, making The Witcher, is now available to stream on Netflix. The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is also available to stream on the platform now. Given that production has only just resumed, there is no telling when Season 2 might actually launch. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

