New The Witcher Behind-the-Scenes Podcast Focuses on the Soundtrack

Netflix’s Behind The Scenes podcast is officially back this week, but it’s not focusing on an all-new show. At least, not yet. After putting out three glorious episodes focusing on Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer earlier this year, the podcast has returned for a bonus fourth episode all about the show’s excellent soundtrack — and it’s out now.

More specifically, the episode sees host Brandon Jenkins interview the series’ composers, Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli, as well as the person that wrote the lyrics for “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,” Jenny Klein. Klein, Belousova, and Ostinelli spill all sorts of secrets, which I won’t spoil here, but some of them will definitely surprise event the biggest fans of the series. You can listen to the new Behind The Scenes episode right here.

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season, which is currently filming. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast for Season 2 includes Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.