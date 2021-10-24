The Witcher Season 2 Will Reportedly Make Big Character Reveal

The release of The Witcher Season 2 on Netflix is fast approaching, and December 17th will be here before you know it. It’s known that the new season will feature Kaer Morhen, home of the Wolf school of witchers, and the training of Ciri. And according to a recent report, it will also include a big character reveal that fans of the books and video games are very familiar with already.

Warning: potential spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 follow.

According to Redanian Intelligence, the well-known fansite for all things about Netflix’s The Witcher, Season 2 will actually reveal the connection between Duny and Emhyr var Emreis. More specifically, that they are one and the same. The report states that the site’s current understanding is that the connection between the two will happen via a face reveal of Emhyr, who has not exactly been seen yet except in the context of Duny. Emhyr is notably the ruler of Nilfgaard, the nation that has served as the major antagonist of the series, and biological father of Ciri.

In case you missed it, Netflix recently announced The Witcher Season 3 as well as some kind of show for kids and families. The first eight-episode season of Netflix‘s The Witcher is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is also, also available to stream on the platform now. And last, but not least, the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is also now available.

The Witcher Season 2 will launch on the streaming platform on December 17th. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.

