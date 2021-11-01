The Witcher Showrunner Teases Eskel’s Season 2 Role

Netflix’s The Witcher is set to release Season 2 on the streaming service on December 17th, and the new season is set to include a number of new witchers familiar to Geralt and Kaer Morhen, the collective home of the Wolf school. Of the new witchers, relatively little has been seen of Eskel, portrayed by Basil Eidenbenz, as of yet, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a big role to play in it. You don’t have to take my word for it, however — that’s direct from showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich.

As part of a live Q&A last week, Hissrich answered a number of questions about Season 2 of the series. “Eskel plays a HUGE role, in Geralt’s life and in Kaer Morhen,” Hissrich shared on Twitter when asked about the role of the specific witcher in Season 2. “You’ll get to see it all unfold…”

In case you somehow missed it, Netflix previously announced The Witcher Season 3 as well as some kind of show for kids and families. The first eight-episode season of Netflix‘s The Witcher is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is also, also available to stream on the platform now. And last, but not least, the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is also now available.

The Witcher Season 2 will launch on the streaming platform on December 17th. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.

