The Witcher Season 2: Yennefer and Tissaia Discuss the Victory at Sodden in New Clip

As part of its ongoing set of Witchmas gifts, Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2 has shared a new clip of Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Tissaia de Vries (MyAnna Buring) from the upcoming season. The Witcher Season 2 is set to release this Friday, December 17th. The new clip specifically sees Yennefer and Tissaia discussing the fallout from Yennefer’s actions at Sodden Hill in the first season.

It’s unclear exactly when the clip is from or where it is set, though Yennefer, Tissaia, and the rest of the magically inclined humans in the show largely call the stronghold of Aretuza home. Whatever the case, some political machinations seem to be going on as Tissaia tells Yennefer that they should let Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) take credit for the victory at Sodden. You can check out the new clip for yourself below:

Ok – the votes are in – today's gift is a glimpse of Yennefer and Tissaia in Season 2! #Witchmas pic.twitter.com/Ym0x3hqLjk — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 14, 2021

In case you somehow missed it, Netflix previously announced The Witcher Season 3 as well as some kind of show for kids and families. The first eight-episode season of Netflix‘s The Witcher is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is also, also available to stream on the platform now. And last, but not least, the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is also now available.

As noted above, The Witcher Season 2 will launch on the streaming platform on December 17th. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.

Are you excited about the new season of Netflix’s The Witcher? What do you think Yennefer and Tissaia could be getting up to — and Vilgefortz for that matter? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!