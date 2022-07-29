The Witcher Season 3 Seemingly Resumes Production

In case you missed it, it was reported and then ultimately confirmed by Netflix that the streaming service had halted production on The Witcher Season 3 due to COVID-19 earlier this week. While reports indicated that this was because The Witcher star Henry Cavill had tested positive, Netflix only confirmed that it had "paused due to COVID and we will be up and running as soon as it is safe to do so." It still has not yet been confirmed whether Cavill actually caught COVID-19, but it does appear that The Witcher Season 3 has once again resumed production.

According to Redanian Intelligence, which has a strong track record with reports about Netflix's The Witcher, several cast members have returned to the set. That includes the likes of Mecia Simson (who plays Francesca) and Cassie Clare (who plays Philippa Eilhart), who seemingly confirmed their returns over on Instagram. It's unclear whether those returning to set include Cavill.

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it," the official logline for The Witcher Season 3 reads. "Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

Broadly speaking, The Witcher Season 3 does not yet have a definitive launch date, but the first two seasons as well as the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf are currently available to stream on Netflix. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 3 include Robbie Amell as Gallatin, Meng'er Zhang as Milva, Hugh Skinner as Prince Radovid, and Christelle Elwin as Mistle. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

What do you think about the reports that Cavill caught COVID-19? Are you looking forward to the eventual release of The Witcher Season 3? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things television and gaming!