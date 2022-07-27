Netflix Confirms The Witcher Season 3 Shut Down Due to COVID

Netflix has confirmed that The Witcher season 3 has been put on hold amid an issue with COVID on the production. Netflix's The Witcher series is one of its most popular shows, both because it's based on the books that share the same name as the acclaimed CD Projekt Red video game series and because it's just an excellent fantasy series. With that said, there's a lot of anticipation for the next season of the show and many are hoping to see it sooner rather than later, but the production has come to a screeching halt as of this past week.

Earlier this week, rumors began to swirl that actor Henry Cavill had tested positive for COVID, thus resulting in The Witcher's production to shut down. Netflix has since come out and confirmed the news regarding the shutdown to The Hollywood Reporter, but did not specify whether Cavill tested positive for COVID or not. The streamer simply noted to THR that production has "paused due to COVID and we will be up and running as soon as it is safe to do so." As of right now, it's unclear when the production will resume, but typically these issues only last a couple of weeks, so it shouldn't have any significant impact on the production. Unless there are further complications, fans also shouldn't expect a delay in the show's release unless otherwise noted by Netflix.

This all comes after rumors stated Henry Cavill would also be appearing at DC's San Diego Comic-Con 2022 panel with Superman news. Of course, this didn't happen, leaving some fans disappointed with regards to the ambiguity of Superman's cinematic future. Additional reports noted that Cavill was never expected to appear at the event, but DC nor Warner Bros. have addressed the matter. Whatever the case may be, it seems like Cavill will be knee-deep in The Witcher once production resumes in the coming weeks.

The Witcher season 3 has no release date at the moment, but the first two seasons are streaming on Netflix right now.