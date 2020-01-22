Netflix’s The Witcher Soundtrack Release Date Revealed

It’s finally happening! Just over a month after first releasing, Netflix has announced that the soundtrack to the first season of The Witcher is set to release in two days. That means, assuming our math checks out, that the official soundtrack will release on Friday, January 24th. But that’s not all: for fans that just can’t wait, the best single on the soundtrack is already officially out in the wild.

What is obviously the most popular song from the first season of the series, “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” with vocals from Batey, is now officially streaming on select services. You can check it out on Spotify right here. The full soundtrack is liable to be very good, if the music experienced on the show is any indication, but there’s nothing officially available beyond the one song as of yet.

The soundtrack has been apparently good to go for some time now, with the show’s composer Sonya Belousova stating that, while it was ready, it was “up to Netflix whether or not to make it happen.” It would seem that the online popularity of “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” finally convinced someone to flip the switch.

🚨🚨🚨TOSS A SOUNDTRACK TO YOUR FANDOM🚨🚨🚨 The Witcher Soundtrack is coming in two days and Toss A Coin is out and ready for your ears NOW. https://t.co/i6M1Drsghd#TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/hOzBZhGh0z — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 22, 2020

What do you think of Netflix's The Witcher? Are you excited for the official soundtrack release?

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.