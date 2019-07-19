The Witcher Fans React to First Teaser Trailer for Netflix Series

Today during a special San Diego Comic-Con 2019 panel, Netflix revealed the first-ever trailer of The Witcher, it’s upcoming TV adaptation of Andrzej Sapokowski’s fantasy book series, which rose to global prominence thanks to the series’ video game adaptation by CD Projekt Red. As you will know, up until just recently, Netlflix has been very quiet on the series, not talking about it much, and revealing even less, but the past couple of weeks leading into SDCC that has begun to change. And today, the hyped reached apex with the trailer drop, which, naturally, sent the Internet crazy. However, it appears not everyone is impressed.

Henry Cavill premiered an extended trailer for the series and I’m officially 100% in when it hits Netflix. #TheWitcher #SDCC — Nathaniel Brail @SDCC (@NateBrail) July 19, 2019

Imagine how shitty the Witcher show will be when the trailer is that miserable. I’ve seen more compelling cosplay meet ups. — Madeleine Roux, the May Queen (@Authoroux) July 19, 2019

If you haven’t got a chance to check out the Witcher trailer. Do so, it looks dope as hell! https://t.co/yslQYQvhe0 pic.twitter.com/dmmdwj7VZe — Eddy (@CzaristGaming) July 19, 2019

I’m withholding judgement until I see more, but it does look like Cavil nailed Geralt’s looks in the #Witcher, so at least there’s that. pic.twitter.com/OBaqZXUstu — Just Pelé (@Just_Pele) July 19, 2019

I just had tears running down my face after the Witcher trailer… it’s perfect — Arminies of Solotollogy & Rivia’n Desciple (@Arminies) July 19, 2019

I’m all in for The Witcher on Netflix, honestly. The world looks beautiful and I think Henry Cavill is going to kill. it. pic.twitter.com/TYfv1Yic0M — The Man Who Sold The World (@LordBalvin) July 19, 2019

The Witcher is pitched as an American-polish fantasy drama TV series, and as the next Game of Thrones. Created by Lauren Hissrich, best-known for her work on Netflix’s Daredevil, the series is poised to release late 2019, though when exactly, hasn’t been divulged.

The show follows the tale of Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find purpose and a place in a world where people are often more wicked and deadly than the beasts he hunts. Geralt is played by Henry Cavill of Superman fame. Cavill is notably a huge fan of the series.

The show picks up when Geralt first meets up with a powerful sorceress named Yennefer, who is portrayed by Anya Chalotra, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, Ciri, who is played by Freya Allan. Together, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

For those that played the popular video game series, but haven’t read the books, this series takes place before the events of the games, and the characters may be a bit different than you’re used to, as Netflix has opted for its own original interpretation of the books and its characters rather than lean on the video game series, despite the latter being how many know The Witcher and its cast.

The Witcher is poised to release sometime late 2019. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming show, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with you thoughts, or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How does the show look?