Get the Netgear Nighthawk AC1750 Router Bundled With Modem for Only $88

If you’re interested in upgrading your router and modem for better 4K streaming and gaming, it would be hard to do better than the deal Amazon currently has running. For a limited time you can get the NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1750 Smart Dual Band WiFi Router bundled with the Netegear CM500-1AZNAS (16×4) DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for only $88.46! Grab the deal here while it lasts.

Both devices are massively popular and highly rated and, ordinarily, the deal saves $60 over buying the devices separately. However, there are separate $10 coupon deals going on both the router and the modem if you can’t justify getting both even with the discount. That having been said, if you’re currently renting your modem from a cable provider, here’s your chance to save money on those fees. The specs and official descriptions for both devices are as follows:

NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1750 Smart WiFi Router:

• AC1750 WiFi—450+1300 Mbps speeds and Dual Core Processor- Ideal for homes with 12+ devices

• Advanced features for lag-free gaming

• Prioritized bandwidth for gaming, streaming videos or music

• Easy Setup – The NETGEAR Up app makes setting up and managing your network a breeze

• Works with Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant – Control your home network using voice commands

NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 High Speed Cable Modem:

• CableLabs DOCSIS 3.0 Certified – Certified for Comcast Xfinity, Time Warner Cable, Charter, Cox & more

• Ideal for Xfinity Internet Blast and Extreme Customers – up to Ultimate 300 plans (Not compatible with Cable bundled voice services)

• High-speed cable Internet access—Up to 680Mbps

• Fast web self-activation for XFINITY customers—Get connected without a service call

• Supports 16 download & 4 upload channels simultaneously for reliable Internet access even during peak hours

• Ideal for streaming HD & 4k video & gaming on multiple devices at one time

• Gigabit Ethernet port for faster access and downloads

• CableLabs DOCSIS 3.0 Certified – certification for other cable Internet providers in process

