The $90 Netgear Nighthawk AC1750 Router and Modem Bundle Deal is Back

If you’re interested in upgrading your router and modem for better 4K streaming and gaming, it would be hard to do better than the deal Amazon currently has running. For a limited time you can get the NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1750 Smart Dual Band WiFi Router bundled with the Netegear CM500-1AZNAS (16×4) DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for only $89.78! Grab the deal here while it lasts. A similar deal was available last month and it sold out quickly, so don’t wait too long on this one.

Both devices are massively popular and highly rated and, ordinarily, the deal saves $56 over buying the devices separately. However, there are separate $10 coupon deals going on both the router and the modem if you can’t justify getting both even with the discount. That having been said, if you’re currently renting your modem from a cable provider, here’s your chance to save money on those fees. But that’s not all!

If you’re looking for an even more powerful router, the Netgear R7900-100NAS Nighthawk X6 AC3000 Smart Wi-Fi Router is also on sale for $149.99 – or 32% off the list price.

The specs and official descriptions for all of the device in the bundle are as follows:

NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1750 Smart WiFi Router:

• AC1750 WiFi—450+1300 Mbps speeds and Dual Core Processor- Ideal for homes with 12+ devices

• Advanced features for lag-free gaming

• Prioritized bandwidth for gaming, streaming videos or music

• Easy Setup – The NETGEAR Up app makes setting up and managing your network a breeze

• Works with Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant – Control your home network using voice commands

NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 High Speed Cable Modem:

• CableLabs DOCSIS 3.0 Certified – Certified for Comcast Xfinity, Time Warner Cable, Charter, Cox & more

• Ideal for Xfinity Internet Blast and Extreme Customers – up to Ultimate 300 plans (Not compatible with Cable bundled voice services)

• High-speed cable Internet access—Up to 680Mbps

• Fast web self-activation for XFINITY customers—Get connected without a service call

• Supports 16 download & 4 upload channels simultaneously for reliable Internet access even during peak hours

• Ideal for streaming HD & 4k video & gaming on multiple devices at one time

• Gigabit Ethernet port for faster access and downloads

• CableLabs DOCSIS 3.0 Certified – certification for other cable Internet providers in process

And here are the specks for the Nighthawk X6:

Nighthawk X6 – AC3000 Tri-Band WiFi Gigabit Router (R7900):

• 3.0Gbps—Fast combined WiFi speed for uninterrupted streaming

• Tri-Band WiFi delivers more WiFi for more devices

• Dynamic QoS bandwidth prioritization by application and device

• Six high-performance antennas & powerful amplifiers maximize range

• Smart Connect intelligently selects best WiFi for every device

• 1GHz dual-core processor delivers lag-free gaming

• USB 3.0 port offers high-speed, storage-ready access

Gaming

You need the best when you’re taking on the online gaming world. Nighthawk’s Tri-Band WiFi ends game-lag and multiplies the intensity of immersive, uninterrupted, online gaming while Dynamic QoS prioritizes Internet traffic by application & device.

Streaming

Nighthawk X6 multiplies the entertainment factor for everyone in your home. Seamless, simultaneous streaming for multiple devices is now a reality thanks to powerful Tri-Band WiFi and features like Smart Connect and Beamforming+—it’s the end of buffering, jittery video, and lag as you know it.

Mobile

Nighthawk X6’s Tri-Band WiFi provides more WiFi for more devices while Dynamic QoS bandwidth prioritization optimizes your Internet speed for gaming and streaming. That means more range and reliability for your mobile devices.

Dynamic QoS

Compete with other gamers. Dynamic Quality of Service (QoS) intelligently prioritizes bandwidth to latency sensitive applications like online gaming and video streaming.

