NetherRealm’s Ed Boon Compares Injustice 2’s Hellboy To David Harbour’s Hellboy

Today was definitely a Hellboy kind of day, and the creative director of Injustice 2 pretty much topped it off perfectly.

In case you missed the news, earlier today, the first image of Stranger Things actor David Harbour was posted online, featuring a striking resemblance that's partial hints of Ron Perlman's old take on the character, but without a shirt for the character, and a little more buffing of the arms. He definitely looks like the comic book version.

Fans have been on the fence about this adaptation of the character, with some noting that Perlman's take was a little more loyal – but keep in mind that this is just a first image. We're likely to see more as the new Hellboy movie enters production.

That said, Ed Boon, who's part of the Injustice 2 squad, decided to compare both Harbour's version of the character with the one that was introduced last month with the Fighter Pack 2 DLC that's coming to the game over the next couple of months. That one looks a little closer to the comic representative, with a trademark trenchcoat and cigar hanging out of his mouth, not to mention his solid white eyes.

Upon making the comparison, Boon noted, "This just got a whole lot more interesting…", noting the slight differences between the two characters.

It certainly is, but don't look too much into the statement. More than likely, it's Boon just noting an observance, with two different takes on the character. Still…a David Harbour skin for the character in Injustice 2 would probably be pretty well liked by a few fans, if it were to happen.

Hellboy is set to debut sometime over the next couple of months in Injustice 2. A release date hasn't been given yet, but he's likely to come in October or November, with Raiden from Mortal Kombat releasing in the other month. We should know more details about its release schedule in the next few weeks, or maybe even sooner.

The Hellboy movie should arrive sometime in 2018. Meanwhile, Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and you can buy the Fighter Pack 2 DLC now.