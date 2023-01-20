New 7 Wonders Expansion Revealed

Asmodee and Repos Production are rolling out what could be their most approachable expansion for 7 Wonders yet, and the new expansion is titled 7 Wonders Edifice. The next expansion for the award-winning title will have players earning rewards by teaming up to build communal edifices, though doing so is completely optional. That said, if you don't participate but others do, you will have to face the consequences. This allows Edifice to create a new layer of strategy for 7 Wonders players while also keeping unneeded complexity or playtime from becoming part of the experience, and you can check out the new expansion up close starting on the next slide.

7 Wonders Edifice is touted as the most accessible expansion for 7 Wonders yet, and the set will add 2 Wonders and 15 Edifice cards to the game. 7 Wonders Edifice is available to pre-order from the Asmodee store and select retailers and will cost $29.99. You can find the official description for 7 Wonders Edifice below.

"7 Wonders Edifices add a strategic layer to 7 Wonders without extending the game's length. For each Edifice, players must weigh the benefits and consequences of working with the other players. Join opponents in these communal projects, or ignore their construction and focus resources on personal glory. If players complete an Edifice, they earn rewards, while those who chose to work alone will miss out on end-of-age benefits."

