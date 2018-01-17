New Game Set in ‘Alien’ Cinematic Universe in Development From FoxNext and Cold Iron Studios

FoxNext just added an incredibly exciting new member to its family, revealing this morning that it has officially acquired Cold Iron Studios. Cold Iron is composed of industry veterans who have worked on games like City of Heroes, BioShock: Infinite, Metroid Prime 3, Star Trek Online, and Neverwinter. What’s even more exciting is the fact that Cold Iron is already hard at work on its next game: a PC and console shooter set in the Alien cinematic universe.

This comes shortly after the reveal of FoxNext‘s first major title, Marvel Strike Force, which is set to launch in 2018 (see the trailer here). This new project will be especially exciting to sci-fi fans who loved Alien: Isolation. In fact, Isolation‘s success was one of the primary motivations which spurred 20th Century Fox on to form FoxNext, and to leverage its IPs to broaden its footprint in the gaming world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We still don’t know much about the new game, other than its foundation in the Alien cinematic universe, and the fact that it runs on Unreal Engine 4. On Cold Iron’s official website (via MassivelyOP) you used to find a vague description which teased, “Cold Iron is currently working on developing its first major action game for consoles and PC – an original sci-fi title developed on the Unreal 4 engine. While details on the unannounced title will be released at a later date, even in its infancy Cold Iron has procured full funding to see their dream to fruition.” It doesn’t tell us anything specific, but at least we know that the game has been in development for some time.

FoxNext will be leaning on Cold Iron to produce multiple games in the coming years. “Cold Iron Studios has amazing design, craftsmanship and development talent that we are excited to welcome at FoxNext Games as we pursue our goal to build a multi-platform, multi-genre portfolio of great games,” Aaron Loeb, President of Studios, FoxNext Games, said in this morning’s press release. “I am a personal fan of Cold Iron’s previous work and all of us at FoxNext Games are thrilled to be working with them as they create an action-packed persistent world, steeped in the mysteries of this beloved Alien universe.”

The new Alien game is no doubt still in the very early stages in development, and a launch window wasn’t even hinted at, so we’ll have to be very patient. Who knows, though: maybe we’ll see some kind of teaser at this year’s E3? We’ll keep our fingers crossed, and we’ll keep you guys updated as soon as we learn anything new. Stay tuned!