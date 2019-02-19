Gaming

New ‘Apex Legends’ Map and Survival Mode Coming Soon, According to New Leak

Though Apex Legends only recently launched, it’s proving to be every bit of a dataminer’s dream as Fortnite is when it comes to new updates and what can be found hidden away in the game’s files. With a new update having gone live earlier this morning, those data hunters have come out to play in full force and have uncovered even more code supporting the theory that a new map and game modes are on the way.

Thanks to the folks over at @RealApexLeaks, a new Survival Mode has been uncovered in the recent patch which seems to indicate a new map – or at least a variation – could be on the horizon:

There were a few other modes leaked as well, including the Recruit Mode that was leaked earlier this week, and another new mode that will allegedly bring back wallrunning and titans:

With the latest free-to-play battle royale game on the market hitting over 25 million players in just its first week, it’s pretty safe to assume that Respawn is just getting started on what’s ahead for players enjoying their latest online game.

Apex Legends is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Sound off with your thoughts on all of the recent leaks in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy! You can also check out some of our tips including how to pick the specialist that’s right for you, how to heal while moving, and where are the best places to drop on the map with high-level loot.

