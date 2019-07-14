New Apex Legends Skin Now Available Through Twitch Prime

The next Apex Legends skin that’s available for Twitch Prime members has been released which means those subscribers can outfit Bangalore with a dino-themed ensemble. Respawn Entertainment’s Dino Dynamo skin is the second to be released through the Twitch Prime loot offerings and the first of the four skins to be for Bangalore. A brief video shared by Respawn shows what it’ll look like in-game and reminded players that they’ve got just under a month to get the skin if they want it.

Apex Legends’ video that’s seen below shows off the Dino Dynamo skin that takes Bangalore’s usual look and plasters cartoony dinosaurs all over it. The big-eyed, prehistoric creators adorn nearly every part of her outfit along with matching color schemes that use bright yellows and dark greens to compliment the outfit.

Don’t be a saur loser. Be sure to link your #TwitchPrime account by 8/12 to unlock the Dino Dynamo Bangalore skin. 🦕🦖: https://t.co/vH5pHRsZs0 pic.twitter.com/DVKTIFsjAL — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 12, 2019

Bangalore’s skin is the most recent cosmetic released through the Twitch Prime deal and follows the first which was released for Wattson. With Wattson being the newest Legend to join the roster after she was added at the start of Season 2, her being the starting point for the Twitch Prime loot made sense. A new skin was also added for the L-STAR as part of Wattson’s package, that gun also being one of the new additions from Season 2. Fast-forward to this month and we’ve got Bangalore’s dino skin with two more planned after it.

You can find Bangalore’s skin here along with Wattson’s, but you’ll of course need to be a Twitch Prime subscriber if you want to own them yourself. Beyond those skins, you’ll be able to get one for Octane later with a skin for Mirage and an unnamed weapon rounding out the end of the Twitch Prime loot. What those will look like isn’t known at the moment, but expect them to be revealed in a similar fashion to how we saw what the Bangalore and Wattson skins would look like.

The Twitch Prime site has offers for both of these skins as well as instructions on how to link your Twitch Prime and Apex Legends accounts together if you still need to do so.