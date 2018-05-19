New Assassin’s Creed Comic Details Emerge Revealing WW2 Setting

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise has been going strong for years and has not only given us a thorough gaming experience, but the tie-in novels and comics take the historical adventures to even further heights. To continue that journey and hop on the booming popularity concerning the WW2 time period, Titan Comics has revealed that they have a new comic series coming soon called Assassin’s Creed: Conspiracies.

In an exclusive preview with our sister site over at GameSpot, we’ve got our first look at the new story surrounding one rookie Assassin hoping to make a name for himself; Eddie Gorm. Take a look at a few of the pages below to see the grim art style and first look at the new storyline:

According to Titan Comics: “In the depths of World War II, fresh Assassin Eddie Gorm uncovers Templar plans to create a devastating new weapon at the dawn of the atomic age.”

The new comic also has an impressive creative team attached to it, including Guillaume Dorison as the writer, with art by Jean-Baptise Hostache. It’s not he first Assassin’s Creed comic adaptation, and it certainly won’t be the last. With previous tie-in comics surrounding Ezio, Altair, and even the most recent Origins game, Ubisoft’s comic game is strong.

The latest addition to their line-up is set to be available online and in retail stores everywhere on August 1st. Need a little instant gratification for those Assassin’s Creed comic needs? We’ve got you covered! Here’s what you need to know about the latest entries in this medium surrounding their latest hit set in Egypt with four entries in total:

