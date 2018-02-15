New Attack on Titan 2 Trailer Reveals Additional Details About the Story, DLC Costumes, and More

Koei Tecmo has just released a brand new video showcases more of what anime fans have to look forward to with the upcoming Attack on Titan 2 title.

The game based off of the hit anime/manga series has already proven that it’s a worthy adaptation by not only sticking incredibly close to the source material, but also allowing for a stunning character customization experience and character interaction. The latest trailer shows off even more about the title, including further details about the story, more on the added features, and tons more. Check out the video at the top to see what’s in store.

Single-player, multiplayer, mechanics for both the PlayStation Vita and Nintendo Switch versions, more on the stories and how it intertwines with the original series, and tons more are shown in the latest video. There’s going to be a lot to love with the upcoming title, and it promises to be even better than its predecessor in terms of narratives and the overall length of the game.

Koei Tecmo also released a plethora of new images showcasing the different DLC costumes available and we sort of can’t stop laughing at the Jean one. But … as a fangirl myself … can we take a moment to appreciate the insane amount of fan service the crew is giving us with all of these alternative looks at Levi?! Because … wow, thank you!

Attack on Titan 2 will be available in the west for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 20th. The game will arrive in Japan a few days earlier on March 15th.

For more about the game:

Attack on Titan 2 delves deeply into the fascinating narrative of Attack on Titan’s second season and offers players versatile action and new challenges, as it introduces the newly improved omni-directional mobility gear offering advanced freedom of movement and targeting precision to counter enhanced Titan movements. Players will be able to try their new moves against these fearsome Titans as they control characters from a Titan-sized roster! Outside of battle they will be able to deepen their relationships with their fellow squad-mates while gaining greater insight into life within the walls thanks to more advanced RPG elements.