5 Years Ago, Attack on Titan Reached Its Controversial Conclusion

The acclaimed Attack on Titan manga reached its controversial conclusion on April 9th, 2021, and yet the series’ popularity only continues to grow even now. The manga written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama began its serialization in 2009 and reached unprecedented heights of popularity after the anime debut in 2013. Having been given a tight schedule to adapt the final arc, WIT Studio stepped back from the project, and it landed in MAPPA’s hands. Best known for working on famous shows such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, MAPPA’s adaptation further elevated the animation quality, wrapping up the story in 2023.

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The story takes a drastic turn after a four-year time skip, following Eren Yeager’s struggles after he learns about the truth of the world and the origins of the Titans. The manga sparked widespread controversy over the tragic conclusion of the protagonist as well as the many unresolved plot points. It was considered one of the most hated endings in Shonen, but the anime helped resolve a lot of issues. Isayama personally worked with MAPPA to write an ending that could satisfy fans.

Attack on Titan‘s Ending Is More Widely Accepted Now

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The final stretch of the manga sparked numerous controversies with nuanced scenes that not many appreciated, as well as the death of beloved characters. The ending became less hated despite having reasonable detractors, after the anime adaptation, since a few years had passed by then, and the original scenes soothed fans’ disappointment. The problem with cynical or analytical endings is that not everyone will perceive them in the same way. Additionally, Mikasa kissing Eren’s severed head should’ve been an emotional moment of the story, but it didn’t have the impact it should’ve because of its off-putting execution.

The cycle never truly ended in the series, leaving room for a sequel or a spin-off, but the creator has yet to return with a new story. Several decades after Eren’s death, Paradis is still destroyed, and a young boy with a dog discovers the tree where Eren was buried, which now has the same appearance as the tree where Ymir gained the power of the Titans. The implication is that the boy may gain the abilities of a Titan, thereby bringing that destructive power into the world again. Hence, there’s a strong possibility that the current world remains at risk of going through everything all over again, implying that peace is not everlasting.

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