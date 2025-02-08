New Back to the Future Video Game in Development

A brand new Back to the Future video game is in development, according to the co-creator of the series. There are few film franchises as iconic as Back to the Future, which is somewhat surprising given it’s only three movies that are now 40 years old. The films are a light-hearted romp as Marty McFly goes back in time with Doc Brown, but begins to mess with the timeline in ways that could erase everything he knows including himself. The film spawned two successful sequels which go, as the name would imply, to the future and even further into the past. There have been calls for a new Back to the Future movie for years, both as a sequel or a remake.

However, the team behind Back to the Future is incredibly protective over the three movies they created and have zero interest in letting that ever happen. There was a musical retelling of Back to the Future that happened on stage a few years ago and director Robert Zemeckis has expressed interest in making that a film, but that’s about it in terms of big screen continuations. There was a small screen version of Back to the Future via an animated series in the 90s, but it was fairly short lived. However, there is another medium for more Back to the Future.

A New Back to the Future Game Is in Development, Says Writer Bob Gale

back to the future

According to Back to the Future writer Bob Gale, a brand new video game is in development. Speaking to Cleveland.com, Gale noted that they are working on a new video game but was reluctant to share any further details. However, he did note that it’s something that he has wanted to make happen for a “long time.”

“We’ve got a shot at a new video game based on Back to the Future,” said Gale. “I don’t want to tell you any more than that because I’m not allowed to, but this is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. Knock on wood that it will happen. Of course, 2025 is the 40th anniversary of the original movie. We’re planning on some events, plus there’s a documentary that’s in post-production now about the making of the musical.”

It sounds like this Back to the Future video game is still in the very early stages and could fall apart, but he’s hopeful it will see the light of day. As for what this could be, no one knows. It could be a VR game, it could be a new console game, it could be something else. Telltale made a Back to the Future video game in the early 2010s and it was well-liked, but that’s the only attempt at making such a thing. Whether or not this would be yet another retelling of this classic film series or something brand new remains to be seen. Nevertheless, it’s exciting to hear there’s something new coming down the pipeline for Back to the Future.