New Batman Game Teased Further With Strange Symbols

WB Games Montreal’s official social media apparently wasn’t content to simply let a single tease go out into the world. Now that it’s woken up after several years, the developer’s taken the opportunity to once again tease what appears to be a new Batman game. Now, the word “Batman” has yet to be actually uttered by anyone of authority, but the latest teaser essentially does everything but state the obvious.

“Capture the Knight / Cape sur la nuit,” the new tease from WB Games Montreal reads. “Cape sur la nuit” is just the French version rather than an additional tease. In addition to the text, the developer included a brief looping video showcasing the four different symbols that were present in the previous tease, albeit obscured.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check it out below:

Capture the Knight / Cape sur la nuit pic.twitter.com/yMFXMd4djU — WB Games Montréal (@WBGamesMTL) September 23, 2019

The current speculation is that something or other will go down with various organizations within the Batman world. The Court of Owls, the League of Assassins, and an organization perhaps fronted by Azrael have been popular theories. But as of yet, none of the four symbols directly coincide with any known entities.

As we said yesterday, it’s notable that folks that have done work at WB Games Montreal were discussing something new earlier this month. Given the teases over the past couple days, it certainly sounds like whatever game is being worked on that was being referred to at that point is the same one making waves now. Whatever it is.

What do you think of the symbols now that we’ve got our best look yet? Any idea what they mean? It could be anything from the Court of Owls to the League of Assassins, so there’s basically nothing totally out of the realm of possibility. Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

At this point, nothing official has been announced, but there has been rumors of a new Batman game for years. You can check out all of our previous coverage of WB Games Montreal right here.