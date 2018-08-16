New Battlefield 5 Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Teaser Video Inside

DICE and Electronic Arts have gone all in on making sure that Battlefield V is the most immersive entry to date. With all new features, more customization than ever before, and a never-before-seen Battle Royale mode, the upcoming FPS will have a lot of fresh content for long-time fans to try out. Now DICE is teasing an even closer look with a teaser video before the grand reveal set for tomorrow, August 16th.

The upcoming trailer will be called Battle for Rotterdam which could potentially be the new multiplayer map teased last month, even as a new Grand Operation. Though DICE did mention there would be a heavy focus on the War Stories, so it could potentially have something to do with that. We won’t know until tomorrow since this was just a teaser, but one thing is for sure: We’re excited!

Battlefield V promises to be the most immersive entry into the franchise to date, with more more inclusive customization than ever before, and thrilling new additions to the game such as Fortifications and Grand Operations. DICE is also going against the recent trend of ditching single-player, honoring player wishes for a continuation of the notorious storytelling they are known for within a historical time period many of didn’t experience.

DICE describes the game as, “War will never be the same. Enter mankind’s greatest conflict as Battlefield goes back to its roots in a never-before-seen portrayal of World War II. Face intense all-out war and witness human drama set against global combat in epic, unexpected locations. This is Battlefield V. The richest and most immersive Battlefield yet.”

As far as the game itself goes, Battlefield V releases on October 19th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

