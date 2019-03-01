New ‘Black Ops 4’ Update Adds Hot Pursuit to All Platforms, Plus MP Seraph Nerfs

A new update has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players to enjoy and this time that glorious Hot Pursuit Blackout experience can finally be enjoyed by Xbox One and PC players. In addition to the expanding content, a few key gameplay changes were also deployed, including a Seraph nerf for Multiplayer.

For those that are interested in what kind of weapon tuning the team has done thus far: “As we set the stage for CWL Fort Worth on March 15-17, we wanted to make sure the Saug 9mm could help the SMG class stand up against assault rifles in competitive play,” mentioned Treyarch over on Reddit. “With today’s update, we’re increasing the Saug 9mm’s ADS move speed when using the Stock attachment back to pre-1.13 patch levels.

“Similarly, we’ve seen Seraph’s Annihilator shut down entire teams too efficiently in the right hands during competitive play. As of today’s update, we’ve made a balancing pass to reduce the Annihilator’s firing rate and earn rate to bring it more in line with the rest of the Specialist Weapons included in the latest CWL ruleset. These updates take effect in Multiplayer and League Play on all platforms starting today.”

As for what else is new:

Hot Pursuit now live in Blackout on all platforms

Saug 9mm tuning changes in Multiplayer

Annihilator tuning changes in Multiplayer and Blackout

Zero added as playable Specialist to in competitive play

Drone Squad, Sniper’s Nest, and Strike Team Scorestreaks now restricted in competitive play

Players are now kicked for intentional teamkilling in League Play Events

Outrider’s Outfit Unlock mission now available in Blackout on Xbox One and PC

Additional support for new “MKII” weapons added to Zombies on Xbox One and PC

Multiplayer

Weapon Tuning Saug 9mm Stock: Increased ADS move speed to pre-1.13 patch values.

Specialists Seraph Reduced Annihilator fire rate. Reduced Annihilator earn rate. Increased Tac-Deploy insertion score from +15 to +30 points.



World League Hub

League Play

CWL Ruleset Updates Zero added to playable Specialist list in CWL ruleset. Drone Squad, Sniper’s Nest, and Strike Team Scorestreaks are now restricted in CWL ruleset. Players are now kicked for intentional teamkilling in League Play.



Blackout

Weapon Tuning

Annihilator Reduced fire rate.



Hot Pursuit Hot Pursuit added as the Featured Playlist. 3 new vehicles added: SUV, PBR, and Muscle Car, as well as police variants of the helicopter and ATV. New vehicles have special abilities to give players a competitive advantage at the risk of greater exposure. Muscle Cars have the ability to spot nearby Supply Stashes and Supply Drops. Police vehicles have built-in Sensor Dart functionality when their police sirens are activated, as well as the ability to detect enemy-occupied Muscle Cars. Supply Stashes and Supply Drops occur more frequently than normal. Players respawn with each circle collapse as long as one teammate is still alive when the next Collapse occurs. Respawns are disabled at the final Collapse. Players respawn with an MX9 and Armor. Last team standing wins the game.

Outfit Unlock Missions Outrider “The Numbers” Outfit Unlock mission now available by finding the Tactical Cap and completing the mission requirements.



Zombies

Additional “MKII” Weapon Support

Added support for new “MKII” weapons in Zombies (Swat RFT, Daemon 3XB, KAP 45).

Miscellaneous

Addressed a visual issue with weapons equipped with Gold Master Camo that have been acquired from the Mystery Box.

The latest update is now live. As for the game itself, Black Ops 4 is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC through Battle.net.

