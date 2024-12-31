Blade Runner Spinoff Crosses Important Milestone After Months of Silence

Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner from 1982 is a sci-fi classic, and it’s no wonder it got a sequel in 2017, directed by Denis Villeneuve and titled Blade Runner 2049. But now, fans can look forward to Blade Runner 2099, a spin-off set many years after the second film. For some time, there was no news regarding the production, which was initially announced in 2022. However, the wait is now over, as filming has officially wrapped up. Filmed in the Czech Republic and Spain, it was also delayed because of the writers’ strike and its filming location was changed. Now that it’s wrapped up, it’s finally time to get excited and start building the hype.

The story is set about 50 years after the events of the second film, which starred Ryan Gosling. Michelle Yeoh stars as Olwen, a Replicant nearing the end of her life, while Hunter Schafer plays Cora, a chameleon forced to live on the run by constantly shifting identities. The two are destined to join forces, finding themselves entangled in a conspiracy with existential stakes.

The new series aims to dive deeper into the complexities of a world driven by technology, and it will also tackle existential questions, offering a fresh perspective on the Blade Runner universe. The storyline will explore the dynamics between humans and Replicants, focusing on their emotional struggles and the unique challenges they face. According to executive producer Michael Green, the script looks promising.

Details about the production are still sparse, but what’s confirmed is that the series will have ten episodes, with Jonathan van Tulleken – known for his work on Shōgun, the Emmy-winning and Golden Globe-nominated series from 2025 – set to direct the first two. Scott will serve as executive producer, signaling a dedication to preserving the tone and aesthetic of the original films, which suggests the series intends to stay faithful to the Blade Runner universe. Scott has also shared that much of the inspiration for the series comes from Aldous Huxley’s novel Brave New World.

The cast will feature new characters, but there’s a chance the project might include brief appearances from familiar faces through flashbacks. However, it’s worth noting that this isn’t certain. Alongside Oscar-winner Yeoh and Schafer, the cast includes Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben, Katelyn Rose Downey, Daniel Rigby, Tom Burke, Johnny Harris, Amy Lennox, Sheila Atim, Matthew Needham, and Maurizio Lombardi.

Blade Runner 2099 is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2025.