New ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Operation Teaser Revealed, “The Chase Awaits”

A new operation is on its way for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players and PlayStation couldn’t wait to share a new teaser hinting at what’s to come for the latest content set to arrive next week for the game’s battle royale mode, Blackout:

The short teaser is just that, a teaser, but the new operation is set to arrive for PlayStation 4 players first on February 19th with Xbox One and PC players getting the enjoy what’s new a week later. We’ve seen several teasers for the new update in the past week, all of which you can see in our Game Hub here, and it’s plain to see that fans of the FPS are more than ready for something new.

Following the previous Operation, Operation Absolute Zero, players have taken to the game’s social media accounts and reddit to express their excitement for new content. Gamers have been very vocal in their desire to see more map locations in the game’s battle royale mode Blackout in addition to potentially new vehicles as seen above.

Fans have been speculating as to what else could be in the new Heist-themed mode, including the interesting stakes found all over the map, and with the recent profile picture change to the game’s social media – the hype levels are real.

From new vehicles, to new locations, what are you hoping to see with the new Operation arriving next week? What else would you like to see Treyarch do with Blackout in future updates? New maps entirely, or simply new objectives? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

As for the game itself, the latest Call of Duty is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.