Treyarch Reveals New ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Zombies Features Coming Soon

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 took the Zombies mode made famous by the Black Ops franchise and made it even crazier this time around with the fourth entry into the series. With so many incredible experiences that Zombies has offered post-launch, it looks like Treyarch has even bigger plans for the road ahead.

The studio behind the wildly popular shooter took to Reddit to share what’s coming to the world of Zombies. With the confirmation that Mystery Camos will be coming to this mode soon, Treyarch also wanted to assure fans that more content drops are also on the way. “With five Zombies experiences now available following Dead of the Night‘s release on all platforms, the team is laser-focused on developing new features and challenges for the Zombies community to sink their teeth into in 2019, in addition to more Zombies experiences coming throughout the year for Black Ops Pass holders.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As with previous content drops, PlayStation 4 players will get the jump but the new rollout will kick off starting next week. “[We’re introducing the first series of this year’s new Zombies features and content with Gauntletslaunching first in Voyage of Despair and the addition of three new Elixirs on PS4, plus new balancing changes to existing Elixirs! And as luck would have it, there’s a very Zombies-specific date coming up next week when we’ll have more details to share about these features and more for Zombies coming in 2019. See you then.”

Of course the latest patch also had other features to offer starting now. We touched on the new playlists that have been added with our previous coverage that you can see right here. In addition to the different Mosh additions, the team also talked about when the League Play would finally launch as well as what the hold up was for Mystery Camos in both Zombies and Blackout.

You can learn more about all of that and more with our official Game Hub right here. As for the game itself, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Thoughts on the state of Zombies so far? What do you hope to see in future updates for the Undead mode? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.