Dead Cells Reveals Final Update Release Date

Since its launch in 2018, Dead Cells has become one of the most popular roguelike games on the market. Developers Twin Motion and Evil Empire have continued to support Dead Cells with paid and free content to capitalize on the game’s success but announced last year that Update 35 will be the last content update fans will receive. The End is Near update went into its alpha stage last August, but as the final update for Dead Cells, the team has been taking its time to ensure everything is working properly. Fortunately, Motion Twin announced today that we’re only a few short weeks away from The End is Near‘s release date.

In a new post on Twitter, Motion Twin revealed that The End is Near will launch on August 19th. That means you’ll only need to wait about three weeks from the time of this writing. The free update comes with three new Curse additions, including Anathema, which lets players deal heavy AOE damage at the cost of becoming cursed. The update also adds three new enemy types to add even more variety to your next run through Dead Cells’ massive map. The End is Near also adds several new legendary affixes for weapons, balance changes for The Bank, and a few new head customization options.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it is sad that Dead Cells support is ending after six years of development, this final content drop should provide long-time fans with a great send-off. Plus, this means Motion Twin can move their entire team over to the next project. Windblown was announced at The Game Awards last year and is a multiplayer roguelite that focuses on fast-paced action. Meanwhile, Evil Empire recently released The Rogue Prince of Persia into early access, so that team will continue building on that project to get it ready for its full release.

On top of all that, Dead Cells isn’t completely finished with its run of new content. While we won’t get further additions to the video game, the French animation studio Bobbypills has started to release episodes of Dead Cells: Immortalis, an animated series based on the game. You can watch the episodes on YouTube, though the show is in French, so you’ll have to read the English subtitles.

Dead Cells is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms. Update 35 drops on August 19th.