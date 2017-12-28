Code Vein Details Emerge Showing How To Control Those Vampiric Urges

Code Vein promises a brutal game style that has often been compared to that of the ever popular Dark Souls franchise, but with an anime twist. The latest JRPG from Bandai Namco offers a unique experience with expert character customization, an unforgiving narrative, and much, much more. New details have emerged about the title, including how to keep those pesky Vampiric urges at bay.

One of the game’s features is called Blood Tears, and this is a fruit that will help players control those more animalistic urges. Though players will be incredibly powerful throughout their gameplay experience, one downfall to those superhuman abilities is the need to drink human blood in order to prevent becoming a mindless monster. These Blood Tears will help players in keeping that hunger down while making sure they can retain the humanity they have.

The fruit itself grows in the wild on what are being called Blood Tear Springs and they will be conveniently littered throughout the game so when Revenants are close to that breaking point, they can opt into satiating that thirst temporarily. Players can also donate some of their own blood in-game to help keep this fruit alive and healthy.

“In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity’s past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This final stronghold is where the remaining few fight to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood. Give into the bloodlust fully and risk becoming one of the Lost, fiendish ghouls devoid of any remaining humanity. Wandering aimlessly in search of blood, the Lost will stop at nothing to satisfy their hunger. Team up and embark on a journey to the ends of hell to unlock your past and escape your living nightmare in CODE VEIN.“

Unfortunately, there is no set release date for the upcoming title though it is slated for a 2018 release. Great challenge, greater rewards – Code Vein is shaping up to be quite the adventure.

