New College Football 25 Gameplay Coming Soon

Fans are just over a week away from developer Electronic Arts bringing back its college football series. While the team has dropped the NCAA name, College Football 25 looks like a return to form for the developer after 11 years without a new game due to various license issues. Over the last few weeks, the developers have revealed the toughest places to play, the Top 25 ratings to start the year, and one of the more in-depth deep dives into Dynasty Mode players have ever seen. However, EA Sports College Football 25 isn’t quite done driving the hype train before its release. On July 8th, the developers are dropping a lengthy new gameplay trailer that’ll be our best look yet at College Football 25.

As mentioned, the new gameplay trailer goes live tomorrow morning from the time of this writing. Unlike the previous gameplay reveals, this is meant to be our first in-depth look at how College Football 25 will play. It’s not simply the developer posting a video showing off a few new wrinkles. Instead, the team is posting a video of Michigan Wolverines running back and College Football 25 cover star Donovan Edwards playing against NCAA 14 YouTuber Bordeaux in a one-on-one matchup. Of course, the developers at EA will likely also take the time to show off a few wrinkles, but the team is giving every indication that this will essentially be raw footage from the matchup.

Once this goes live, we’ll hopefully learn more about College Football 25‘s approach to Ultimate Team and what changes the team has made to Road to Glory mode. While Dynasty Mode is the most popular mode in College Football 25, those two (especially Ultimate Team) will be important to the longevity of the game. Thus far, Electronic Arts hasn’t given us a deep dive into either mode, so we’ll likely hear much more about both of them over the next few days as EA races toward the release date.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Remember, if you preorder the Deluxe Edition or pick up the MVP Bundle which includes the Deluxe versions of College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25, you’ll get access to the game three days early. You’ll also grab several in-game rewards, including a few Ultimate Team boosts.