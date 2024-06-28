EA Sports College Football 25 Reveals Best Teams

Earlier this week, developer Electronic Arts kicked off "Rankings Week" in EA Sports College Football 25. The event started with the reveal of the 25 toughest places to play, giving fans a better idea of which teams will have the best home-field advantage when College Football 25 launches in a few weeks. Then, EA dropped a new trailer showing off the "sights and sounds" of the game to show off many of the small touches the team is making to recreate the pageantry of college football. Next, EA announced the Top 25 offenses and defenses in the country, which gave us a great idea of which teams will stand out on launch day. Today, the team has finished the week by dropping the Top 25 teams in College Football 25. Unsurprisingly, most of the teams that featured on the offense and defense lists are also very highly rated on the overall list.

Top 25 Teams in EA Sports College Football 25

(Photo: Colorado's Travis Hunter catching the ball in EA Sports College Football 25. - EA Sports)

Anyone who looked through the rankings of best offenses and defenses in College Football 25 isn't going to be surprised by most of these rankings. The Georgia Bulldogs had the number one offense in the country and the number two defense, so seeing them on top makes sense. Right behind them are the Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks, which falls right in line with the previous lists EA Sports shared. Here's the full list of the Top 25 teams in College Football 25:

Georgia Bulldogs – 96 OVR Ohio State Buckeyes – 93 OVR Oregon Ducks – 93 OVR Alabama Crimson Tide – 92 OVR Texas Longhorns – 92 OVR Clemson Tigers – 90 OVR Notre Dame Fighting Irish – 90 OVR LSU Tigers – 90 OVR Penn State Nittany Lions – 88 OVR Utah Utes – 88 OVR Michigan Wolverines – 88 OVR Florida State Seminoles – 88 OVR Miami Hurricanes – 88 OVR Texas A&M Aggies – 88 OVR Ole Miss Rebels – 88 OVR Colorado Buffaloes – 87 OVR Oklahoma Sooners – 87 OVR Wisconsin Badgers – 87 OVR USC Trojans – 87 OVR Virginia Tech Hokies – 87 OVR NC State Wolfpack – 87 OVR Kansas Jayhawks – 87 OVR Arizona Wildcats – 87 OVR

Oklahoma State Cowboys – 87 OVR Iowa Hawkeyes – 87 OVR

EA Sports College Football 25 is set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on July 19th. Remember, if you pick up the Deluxe Edition or grab the MVP Bundle that includes Madden NFL 25, you'll get three days of early access.