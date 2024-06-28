EA Sports College Football 25 Reveals Best Teams

The usual suspects dominate College Football 25's best teams.

By Ricky Frech

Earlier this week, developer Electronic Arts kicked off "Rankings Week" in EA Sports College Football 25. The event started with the reveal of the 25 toughest places to play, giving fans a better idea of which teams will have the best home-field advantage when College Football 25 launches in a few weeks. Then, EA dropped a new trailer showing off the "sights and sounds" of the game to show off many of the small touches the team is making to recreate the pageantry of college football. Next, EA announced the Top 25 offenses and defenses in the country, which gave us a great idea of which teams will stand out on launch day. Today, the team has finished the week by dropping the Top 25 teams in College Football 25. Unsurprisingly, most of the teams that featured on the offense and defense lists are also very highly rated on the overall list.

Top 25 Teams in EA Sports College Football 25 

Anyone who looked through the rankings of best offenses and defenses in College Football 25 isn't going to be surprised by most of these rankings. The Georgia Bulldogs had the number one offense in the country and the number two defense, so seeing them on top makes sense. Right behind them are the Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks, which falls right in line with the previous lists EA Sports shared. Here's the full list of the Top 25 teams in College Football 25:

  1. Georgia Bulldogs – 96 OVR
  2. Ohio State Buckeyes – 93 OVR
  3. Oregon Ducks – 93 OVR
  4. Alabama Crimson Tide – 92 OVR
  5. Texas Longhorns – 92 OVR
  6. Clemson Tigers – 90 OVR
  7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish – 90 OVR
  8. LSU Tigers – 90 OVR
  9. Penn State Nittany Lions – 88 OVR
  10. Utah Utes – 88 OVR
  11. Michigan Wolverines – 88 OVR
  12. Florida State Seminoles – 88 OVR
  13. Miami Hurricanes – 88 OVR
  14. Texas A&M Aggies – 88 OVR
  15. Ole Miss Rebels – 88 OVR
  16. Colorado Buffaloes – 87 OVR
  17. Oklahoma Sooners – 87 OVR
  18. Wisconsin Badgers – 87 OVR
  19. USC Trojans – 87 OVR
  20. Virginia Tech Hokies – 87 OVR
  21. NC State Wolfpack – 87 OVR
  22. Kansas Jayhawks – 87 OVR
  23. Arizona Wildcats – 87 OVR
  24. Oklahoma State Cowboys – 87 OVR
  25. Iowa Hawkeyes – 87 OVR

EA Sports College Football 25 is set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on July 19th. Remember, if you pick up the Deluxe Edition or grab the MVP Bundle that includes Madden NFL 25, you'll get three days of early access.

