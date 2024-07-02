EA Sports College Football 25 Release Dynasty Deep Dive Trailer

Last week, developer Electronic Arts held “Rankings Week” for EA Sports College Football 25. Over several days, the team revealed the ratings for the top 25 teams in the game for offense, defense, and overall. However, the hype train isn’t slowing down with EA Sports College Football 25 launching in a few short weeks. Today, the team dropped its Dynasty deep dive trailer, giving players their first look at how conference realignment, recruiting, the transfer portal, and much more will work in College Football 25. Electronic Arts has put together a tantalizing package for Dynasty mode fans, especially for online players.

The new trailer (which you can watch above), led with the information about online Dynasties. Kirk Herbstreit and the team let us know that College Football 25 will support up to 32 players online and you can play through 30 seasons in a single save. Those are impressive numbers and likely one of the main driving factors behind College Football 25 being exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S generation of consoles.

Whether you’re playing online or not, everyone can try out the new 12-team Playoff. The newest iteration of the College Football Playoff will make its real-life debut next season, but CF25 players can try it out early. You’ll also be able to realign conferences as you see fit. Want to put together a 20-team super conference? Or take things back to the 90s and bring back the Big 8? All of that and more are possible in CF25.

Anyone who played NCAA 14 will be familiar with the recruiting system. Players have several different factors they’re looking for in a school, and you’ll need to meet those while scouting for gems in the class. That said, some smart updates to the system make recruiting feel even more true to life. The transfer portal is basically a sped-up version of this because transfers don’t have nearly as long to wait until they have to sign with a team.

Finally, players can level up their coaches and unlock new abilities. You’ll also have full control over which assistants your program brings in, giving you several options for how to build your coaching team. Making smart choices here will make recruiting the players you want easier while improving your squad on the field.

EA Sports College Football 25 launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on July 19th. If you buy the Deluxe Edition or get the MVP Bundle that includes Madden NFL 25, you’ll get three days of early access.