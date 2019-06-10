New Commander Keen Game Announced by Bethesda

Many gamers who were around in the 1990’s and enjoyed some good old MS-DOS gaming might remember a series of side-scrolling adventures from id Software that focused on the one and only Commander Keen. There were several installments that came out after the first one in 1990, but the last entry to arrive was back in 2001, which was for the Game Boy Color. That said, just over 18 years later and there is a new Commander Keen adventure that is on the way for mobile gamers, and it looks like a fun time for all.

During the Bethesda press conference at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, it was revealed that Commander Keen is officially coming back, and the fun likely isn’t too far away. “Dadmiral Keen has been kidnapped, and only twin geniuses Billie and Billy can save him,” reads the official description. “Commander Keen returns in an all-new mobile adventure from ZeniMax Online Studios. Utilize a zany collection of gadgets that blast, bounce, and baffle your enemies in the solo Story Mode, or go helmet-to-helmet against your fellow commanders in Battle Mode. It’s time to kick some asteroid!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The upcoming Commander Keen adventure will feature the following, per the game’s website:

SAVE THE GALAXY Nefarious forces threaten humanity, and only twin geniuses Billy and Billie can stop them. Grab a shipload of gadgets, cuz it’s time to kick some asteroid!

TACTICAL MAYHEM Help Billie and Billy rescue Dadmiral Keen in the solo story mode, or go helmet-to-helmet for sweet prizes and bragging rights in the real-time Battle Mode!

GIZMOS GALORE Arm yourself with an arsenal of gadgets that blast, bounce, and baffle your enemies in order to become the ultimate commander.



Commander Keen has no concrete release date at this time, but it is expected to drop on mobile devices soon. Those interested in learning more can head to the game’s website and even pick up some exclusive rewards just for signing up.

What do you think about all of this? Do you remember playing the Commander Keen series back in the 90’s? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!