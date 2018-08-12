New ‘Control’ Developer Diary Is All About The Game’s Bizarre Setting

Remedy Entertainment – the award-winning Finland-based studio behind Max Payne, Alan Wake, and most recently Quantum Break – has released the third Control developer diary in an ongoing series that dives deeper into the action mystery game.

While the first developer diary was all about story, and the second was all about gameplay, the third focuses on the game’s setting, “The Oldest House,” the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control, a bizarre location where nothing is what it seems to be and everything is in a flux of change.

According to the video, The Old House is this “featureless, bleak, concrete, brutalist style skyscraper” right smack down in Manhattan that is sealed off from the rest of reality. The building, its architecture, and design is all really clean cut, simple, and emits a feeling of coldness and order. And this contrasts with the social phenomena happening inside it, the chaos within the order.

Creative Director Sam Lake describes the location as “strange” and much bigger and deeper on the inside than it is on the outside. In other words, what’s going on the surface, isn’t always indicative of what is actually going on.

Home of the Federal Bereau of Control, the location is defined by the unexpected, the unusual, seeming that is what the secretive government agency treks in. While exploring its ever-changing interior, players will come across many strange objects that the agency has found and stored in the building, many of which cause very strange phenomena. And it’s this apparent mystery combined with history that Remedy hopes will drive players to explore.

Control is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is scheduled to hit sometime next year, 2019. You can read more about the game below, and find the two previous developer diaries, as well as other recent Control news, here.

Control is Jesse Fadens’s story. The main plot focuses on her personal search for answers as she grows into the role of the Director. The world of Control has its own story, as do the allies Jesse meets along the way. Side-quests and Secrets are everywhere. Jesse works with other Bureau agents, decodes cryptic ciphers and discovers strange Bureau experiments.

Key Features:

World Within a Location – Explore diverse environments and shifting architecture in a deep unpredictable world, set within a sprawling New York building.

Flexible and Supernatural Combat System – Define your playstyle by integrating supernatural abilities, upgrades, and modifiable loadouts.

Reactive Environments – Harness dynamic environmental destruction for exciting combat possibilities and master complex rituals to alter your surroundings.

Reality Meets the Unexplained – Dive into a dark and brutalist-inspired world where daily reality has been corrupted by an otherworldly force.