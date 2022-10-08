New Crash Bandicoot Game Seemingly Teased

A new Crash Bandicoot game has been teased and it could be announced very soon. The Crash Bandicoot franchise is a staple of gaming, particularly when it comes to platformer. The beloved creature has been around since the PlayStation 1 courtesy of Naughty Dog, but eventually lost some relevancy during the Xbox 360/PS3 era. While he still existed in a relatively minor role compared to other franchises at the time, Crash Bandicoot made a comeback courtesy of a remastered trilogy on the Xbox One and PS4. Now, Activision is allowing the character the opportunity to thrive with new entries. Given Activision largely focuses on Call of Duty and Blizzard games, it's a bit of a surprise to see Crash Bandicoot so alive and well, but he is clearly raking in the dough necessary to stay afloat.

It seems like there's more to come too. Thanks to a new video from CanadianGuyEh, Activision has confirmed and teased some exciting things for Crash on the horizon. For starter, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is coming to Steam on October 18th. That's very exciting and those who haven't had the chance to play it yet now have another platform and opportunity to give it a shot. There's more, however! Another Crash Bandicoot game was teased on a box sent to content creators, telling "hungry" fans to try a new "Wumpa Pizza" slice for $12.08. Coincidentally, December 8th is the date of The Game Awards this year. So, it seems like a new Crash Bandicoot game will be revealed at the show this December.

It's unclear if this is Crash Bandicoot 5 or something else entirely, like the heavily rumored competitive multiplayer game Wumpa League. As of right now, it just remains to be seen. Either way, it seems like there's definitely more Crash Bandicoot on the horizon, we just don't know in what form. Thankfully, we won't have to wait too long to find out!

