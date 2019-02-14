New ‘Days Gone’ Trailer Reveals More Story Details

With Bend Studio’s Days Gone just over the horizon, fans are preparing to take on hordes of the undead and do anything they can to survive. That said, while protagonist Deacon St. John is navigating the Freaker-infested Pacific Northwest, a story will also be playing out, details of which have just arrived courtesy of Sony.

The PlayStation 4 exclusive has received a new trailer that reveals a bit of a storyline called “I Remember.” During this portion of the adventure, Deacon will be attempting “to deal with his tragic past.”

The video shows Deacon having flashbacks to his wedding day while staring at a photo of his wife, Sarah Whitaker. The rundown church that the main protagonist has found himself in transports him back to that day when he married the love of his life. The game takes place two years after that point, with Sarah now gone. You can check out the trailer for yourself above, while more details on the touching storyline can be found here.

Days Gone is set to arrive on April 26th for PlayStation 4. For more on the title:

“Using the power of PlayStation 4 and Unreal Engine 4, Days Gone offers an incredibly realistic and detailed open-world experience. Immerse yourself in vast and hostile environments, and explore their secrets. Search abandoned vehicles, houses, truck stops and towns as you scavenge for resources. But be careful — day and night cycles, along with dynamic weather systems, all affect gameplay and enemy behavior.

“Perfect your gameplay with an endless combination of strategy and play in every situation. Craft customized items using pieces and parts found in the field, from brutal melee weapons to traps and more. Act wisely, as every choice can be the difference between life and death.”

