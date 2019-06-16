New Days Gone Update Tackles NPC Issues, Other Minor Bugs

The Days Gone devs have been slowing down with the patches over the past month. This, of course, was after they released a handful of updates to fix a myriad of things in the first couple of weeks after the game launched. That said, players taking to the Freaker-infested Pacific Northwest are still encountering an issue or two during their time with the title, but the developers are still working to ensure Days Gone runs smoothly for all players. This is evident with the latest update, which tackles some of the smaller problems that fans have been coming across.

Patch 1.11 for Bend Studio’s Days Gone, as detailed on the game’s subreddit, resolves a handful of bugs that have been affecting players’ experiences. For starters, the NPC during “Lines Not Crossed” will now work properly, which is always a plus. In addition to this, the “Didn’t Want To Join Up?” job should now progress in the the proper manner. You can check out the full list of fixes below.

Patch 1.11

Progression Issues

Resolved an issue related to PlayGo where the main menu screen was not showing any selectable options

During “Lines Not Crossed”, the NPC assisting you will function as intended

The job “Didn’t Want To Join Up?” should progress properly

General Fixes

The new “Dead Don’t Ride” bike decal can now be equipped at select mechanic merchants

The HUD should now appear when hitting R3 when starting a new game in Survival Difficulty

When at low health, the screen effect should appear correctly in Survival Difficulty

Updated the text for the Survival Difficulty Mode start-up screen

Corrected an issue where the trophy “Don’t Stop Me Now” was rewarded prior to completing the requirements

The “Executioner” skill should function properly against Breakers

As pointed out by the developers in the Reddit post, some of these issues were the result of Patch 1.10 being introduced, which is what prompted them to release the hotfixes listed above. It is also noted that the next update will include the first free DLC challenge that will be available for players. You can read more about that right here.

Days Gone is currently available exclusively for PlayStation 4. For more on the title, check out some of our previous coverage.

