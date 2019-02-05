New ‘Days Gone’ Video Shows Off More Enemies

style=”text:center;”

With the launch of Bend Studio’s Days Gone nearly within reach, those anticipating the survival horror title are gearing up to take down a plethora of Freakers, the game’s version of zombies.

That said, the latest installment in the “World of Days Gone” video series highlights the various Freakers that players can expect to encounter while traversing the open world set before them. Swarmers appear to be the basic version of Freakers, and while they are known for traveling in small groups, they can form hordes that seemingly act as a single entity. Newts will likely leave you alone so long as you don’t bother them. However, if your health is low, the child-like creatures will take advantage of the situation.

Screamers not only seem to make protagonist Deacon cover his ears, but their shriek can also “bring swarms down on you.” Lastly, the video warns of Breakers, a type of Freaker that is big, mean, and ready to destroy everything, including you.

Luckily, there is no shortage of ways to take down these enemies as well as the human opposition featured in Days Gone. Guns are in abundance, but the ammo is scarce. Players are able to craft various types of ammunition, but with there being such a small amount, melee weapons will become a necessity in order to survive the heinous world you’ve been dropped into.

In addition to all of this, the video also shows off a bit of the combat focus system used in Days Gone. This allows players to slow down time for a brief period and aim for a more precise shot on an enemy. A blue meter is shown when it is in use, as to indicate just how much of the ability a player has remaining.

For those unaware, here’s more on Days Gone:

“Using the power of PlayStation 4 and Unreal Engine 4, Days Gone offers an incredibly realistic and detailed open-world experience. Immerse yourself in vast and hostile environments, and explore their secrets. Search abandoned vehicles, houses, truck stops and towns as you scavenge for resources. But be careful— day and night cycles, along with dynamic weather systems, all affect gameplay and enemy behavior.

“Perfect your gameplay with an endless combination of strategy and play in every situation. Craft customized items using pieces and parts found in the field, from brutal melee weapons to traps and more. Act wisely, as every choice can be the difference between life and death.”

Days Gone will arrive on April 26th for PlayStation 4.

Will you be picking up Days Gone when it launches in April? What are your thoughts on the Freakers featured in the video above?