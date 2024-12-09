Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Ending Content Updates With One Final Season

Less than a year after its release, Rocksteady has announced that the final update will be released next month for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. At the very least, it seems the developer will be ending things on a high note, with a major new character, a new Elseworld, and the arrival of a long-requested mode. The final update will be released in January with Season 4 Chapter 8, but Chapter 7 will be made available on Tuesday, December 10th. On that day, Deathstroke will be made available, and the character will have three distinct playstyles: Assassin, Mercenary, and Strategist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to bringing in Deathstroke, Chapter 7 will see the arrival of a new offline mode. This mode will finally allow players to enjoy Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League without a constant internet connection. At this time, Rocksteady has no plans to shut down the game’s online features, and fans will still be able to play online cooperatively. However, should the game’s servers eventually shut down (as we’ve seen with so many other games), players will still be able to revisit the story and seasonal content. Since there’s still one more chapter yet to release, players will still have to download that when it’s made available next month.

the new elseworld in suicide squad: kill the justice league

The new Elseworld introduced in Chapter 7 will borrow inspiration from the comic series Dark Knights of Steel. That series introduced readers to a medieval take on the DCU, and players can expect the same in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. That’s not the only difference with previous Elseworlds, as it seems Brainiac has yet to fully conquer this reality. Rocksteady hints that the team is “catching up” to the villain, which might be an indication of how things are building to a conclusion. It remains to be seen how the game’s finale will play out, but hopefully the resolution proves to be an enjoyable one.

RELATED: “Underperforming” MultiVersus Blamed for WB Games Struggles

At this point, it’s not too surprising that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League won’t be getting anymore content. We’ve known for a while now that Warner Bros. has not been pleased with the game’s performance, and Steam concurrent player numbers have been pretty dismal from the start. The writing has been on the wall, but there are still going to be some fans that are disappointed about the game’s content coming to an end. Thankfully, it sounds like Rocksteady was prepared for this, and the game’s final chapter will offer an end to the storyline with Brainiac. There are countless live-service games that never get a real ending, but it seems that won’t be the case this time. While Kill the Justice League is coming to an end, it also sounds like Warner Bros. is far from finished with the Arkham Universe.

Does it disappoint you that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League won’t be getting anymore content updates? Are there characters you wish had made it into the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!