New ‘Death Stranding’ Footage Shown to Guerrilla Games, The Studio Left “Speechless”

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding title is one of those games that the more we see of it, the less we know. It’s no secret that the Kojima Productions debut title is just that … a secret, but apparently for any of us that think we have an idea – we really have no idea but hopefully the end result will end with us as speechless as Guerrilla Games when they got a sneak peak!

Quite a few devs from the Horizon Zero Dawn studio took to Twitter to share their reactions to seeing a demo of the game and from what we can tell, we are in for one hell of a treat:

As we’ve mentioned before, Death Stranding is a total mystery. We’ve had so many trailers, different character introductions, and stunning revelations of art and still none of us have any idea what the hell is actually going on. Kojima-san is known for his incredible creative energy and for those that have been involved with the project – or have seen a glimpse themselves – the verdict seems to be that this adventure is a total game-changer for the industry.

Looking back at everything we’ve seen and heard so far, it’s hard not to respect Kojima-san’s progress. He knows how to tease – how to get fans involved – without giving away too much. He has the perfect hook and we are definitely all baited as we anxiously await official release date news.

We still don’t have a release date yet for Death Stranding, though the game’s creator has hinted that a reveal will be coming soon.

