The Simpsons: Hit and Run Remake Petition Signed by Thousands of Fans

Tens of thousands of fans have signed a petition for a remake of The Simpsons: Hit & Run. For those who are unaware, The Simpsons: Hit and Run was one of the best licensed games to release on the PS2. It was a great time for licensed games in general as 3D games were becoming more advanced and able to properly replicate the characters and world they were based on. For many, it was the closest they could get to becoming characters like Batman, Spider-Man, and even Homer Simpson. The Simpsons: Hit and Run found success largely because it was imitating the Grand Theft Auto series. It didn't have blatant murder or anything, but it saw these beloved characters driving through Springfield while causing all kinds of mayhem in a fun way.

For years, many have wanted a sequel or remake of The Simpsons: Hit and Run and now fans are trying to rally together to properly show the demand. Fans have rallied together on Change.org with a petition to make a remake of The Simpsons: Hit and Run. At the time of writing, the petition has over 27,000 signatures and seems to be growing over time. The petition has actually been around for over 7 years, but has continued to grow more and more as the game nears its 20th anniversary in 2023. There's a lot of hope that Disney will make this happen, but there's also concern that the rights for such a game may be in some sort of legal hell which isn't uncommon for older licensed games.

One fan took it upon themselves to remake The Simpsons: Hit and Run with new features such as a GTA V-esque character switcher and multiplayer. The remake will never actually be released for public due to legal reasons, but it shows what can be done for a modern remake. Whether or not it ever happen remains to be seen, but it does seem like something that would probably make a ton of money.

