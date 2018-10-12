New ‘Diablo’ Game Possibly Leaked by Blizzard Store

Update: “These are names and copy used for some of the new products available at BlizzCon this year, and not direct references to content at the show,” a Blizzard rep told our sister site a Blizzard representative told GameSpot.

Original story as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

BlizzCon is just around the corner, and the team over at Blizzard has not been shy that they’ve got some big news ahead for the beloved Diablo franchise. With talks of an animated franchise, the Nintendo Switch port on the way, and a few more undisclosed projects, we may just have gotten our first look at what’s ahead thanks to some new merchandise.

You can check out a screenshot of the company’s online store offerings below:

The above screenshot from the official Blizzard store was posted on Resetera by user Nirolak, and it shows off a few items with the tagline “Diablo: Reign of Terror.” Fans in the comment sections immediately went nuts about what this could mean, especially given that a similar leak happened last year and gave us our sneak peek at the big World of Warcraft news.

Many of the comments echo a similar sentiment: A new game! But could this be a new game, or is this the name of the animated series reportedly in the works over at Netflix? Or could this be another expansion? There’s really no telling, though we do have some pretty solid clues.

The Blizzard team first posted a few new job listings back in June confirming the Diablo news, for example, but since then we’ve had confirmation from the mouths of the team itself.

“[W]e have multiple Diablo projects in the works. Some of them are going to take longer than others. But we may have some things to show you later this year. We hope you stay tuned, while we work to bring these Diablo experiences to life. None of this would be possible without the support that you have shown us for over 20 years,” Diablo Community Manager Brandy Camel said back in August.

Are you excited to see what’s next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!